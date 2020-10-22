COVID-19 takes the life of Everman police officer who contracted virus while on duty

Everman police officer Alex Arango died after contracting the coronavirus while on duty.

A veteran of the Everman Police Department died Thursday morning from COVID-19 at a Fort Worth hospital, Everman police said.

Alex Arango contracted virus while on duty, according to a post on the Everman Emergency Services Facebook page.

Arango had served Everman and Tarrant County for 27 years.

“The love and support we have received from the community has been a blessing for my whole family,” Arango’s family posted on the Facebook page, just days before he died.

Arango was placed on a ventilator Monday after contracting the virus.

A prayer vigil was held for Arango and his family Monday evening at the Fort Worth hospital where the officer was being treated.

An account has been established to help Arango’s family.