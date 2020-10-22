Blood centers see critical shortages in North Texas as donations drop during pandemic

Allison Wendler is concerned every time blood donations aren’t keeping pace with demand.

Wendler’s son Daniel, 5, has a genetic blood disorder called beta Thalassemia where his body doesn’t produce “functional” red blood cells. This means they don’t produce enough hemoglobin, an iron-containing protein that carries oxygen to cells throughout the body.

Daniel must have blood transfusions every 21 days in order to survive, Wendler said.

“It’s definitely a big source of anxiety for parents of children and for adults who are transfusion dependent,” she said. “I know parents whose children aren’t getting transfused as often as they need to.”

There is a critical need for blood donations in North Texas and throughout the country because of fluctuating supplies, said Linda Goelzer, a spokesperson for Carter BloodCare.

Goelzer described the situation of the blood supply in North Texas and nationwide as “a perfect storm” brought on by COVID-19 closures and increasing demands from hospitals that have resumed surgeries and other procedures.

The need also comes at a time where COVID cases are increasing, and flu season is ramping up, Goelzer said.

There aren’t as many blood drives because of COVID and the need to social distance, she said.

It is safe to donate at a mobile blood drive or at one of the 26 donation centers because Carter BloodCare requires that people wear masks and social distance, Goelzer said.

Wendler said she is holding a special blood drive with a Halloween theme from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Colleyville Senior Center, 2512 Glade Road, to highlight the importance of donating.

Her son will likely dress like a baby vampire.

“This (donating) is one of the most essential things you can do. It is necessary for people’s lives. The process isn’t that long, you are in and out under an hour. It’s not a huge risk to you, but it’s somebody’s life that you are saving.”

To donate, call or text 800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.