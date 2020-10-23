Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Tarrant County reports most COVID-19 cases in more than two months

Tarrant County reported 848 coronavirus cases and one death on Friday.

The latest COVID-19 death was a Fort Worth man in his 60s who had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Friday’s 848 new cases are the most reported since Aug. 16 when the county reported consecutive days of more than 1,400 cases.

Case counts have risen each day this week, including 388 Monday, 500 Tuesday, 633 Wednesday, and 732 on Thursday. The county has reported 500 or more cases 13 times in October. The county has reported 10 deaths since Monday and hospitalizations for confirmed COVID patients jumped to 14% of all occupied beds as of Monday, but have since dipped to 12% the rest of the week.

Tarrant County has confirmed 62,375 cases, including 713 deaths and 50,328 recoveries.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Oct. 23:

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

