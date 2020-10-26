Fort Worth police ask for info on suspects they say shot a man as he left house for work

File photo

Fort Worth police asked the public for help Monday in finding three to four suspects in a man’s fatal shooting on Thursday.

Francisco Macias, 49, was shot about 5:30 a.m. and found by a curb near his house in the 5100 block of Anderson Street. He was walking to his car to leave for work when three to four people approached him, Fort Worth police said Monday.

As he stood next to the car, Marcias was shot by one of the suspects. They fled in a dark-colored vehicle, police said.

Fort Worth police asked anyone with knowledge of the crime or video evidence of the suspects or their car to contact Detective C. Watson at 817-392-4327 or Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS (8477).