Man killed in east Fort Worth shooting Thursday morning, police say

A man was killed in a shooting in east Fort Worth Thursday morning, police said.

A man was killed in a shooting in east Fort Worth Thursday morning, police said.

He was identified as Francisco Macias, 49, of Fort Worth, by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. His cause of death has yet to be determined.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 5100 block of Anderson Street around 5:40 a.m., according to a police call log. The caller’s father was reportedly shot.

Macias lived at this address, according to the medical examiner.

The officers discovered a man had been shot and the suspects had already left the location, according to Officer Tracy Cater, a police spokesman.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

They pronounced the man dead, Carter said in an email.

Ten units responded to the scene throughout Thursday morning, according to the police call log.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting, Carter said.