Denton police asking for public’s help in search for missing 14-year-old girl

The Denton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in its efforts to locate a missing 14-year-old girl.

Taylar Byrd, 14, was last seen Wednesday night in the 1400 block of Kings Row, police said in a tweet early Thursday morning. It’s unknown what she’s wearing.

A photo provided by police shows the 14-year-old smiling, her brown hair tied up in a ponytail.

Anyone who has seen Byrd or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 940-349-8181, police said.