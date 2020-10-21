Human skull, other bones discovered near Lake Lewisville Dam, authorities say

A human skull and other bones were discovered Tuesday afternoon just south of the Lake Lewisville Dam, a Lewisville official said Wednesday.

Authorities believe the bones are those of an adult, but they have not determined if this was a man or a woman.

A geologist working in a field found the bones about 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of E. Texas 114 Business, just east of Old Denton Road.

Lewisville police searched the area for more bones on Tuesday afternoon and again Wednesday morning, but no other bones were found.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has a team of anthropologists at the scene Wednesday, said Matt Martucci, a spokesman with the city of Lewisville, in a Wednesday email to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Lewisville police said they did not have any active missing persons cases in the city, and they have contacted nearby police agencies.