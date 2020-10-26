Woman charged with murder after mother and daughter fatally stabbed in Grand Prairie 

A woman fatally stabbed a mother and daughter inside their home in Grand Prairie on Sunday, Grand Prairie police said in a press release Monday.

Jillian Johnson, 41, is accused of stabbing Gloria Maria Booker, 53, and her mother, Gloria Jean Prince, 71, on Sunday morning. Police responded to a medical emergency call at the house in the 2500 block of Riverside Parkway at about 10:30 a.m. and found Booker and Prince, who were both dead with apparent stab wounds, police said.

Investigators say that the mother and daughter were at the house when Johnson showed up and an argument started over Johnson’s relationship with another family member. The argument led to a physical fight and Johnson stabbed Booker and Prince, according to police.

Johnson was arrested by the United States Marshal Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force and was charged with capital murder. She was being held Monday in the Grand Prairie Detention Center with a bond set at $500,000.

Investigators are treating this case as a family violence related homicide, police said.

