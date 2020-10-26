18-year-old dies from accidental shooting, Fort Worth police say 

An 18-year-old died after an accidental shooting in Fort Worth on Sunday evening, Fort Worth police said.

Cameron Burk, who lived in Fort Worth, died inside an emergency room Sunday after being shot in the 8000 block of North Beach Street, according to police. After talking with those who were involved in the shooting, homicide detectives determined the shooting was likely accidental.

According to dispatch reports, the person who accidentally shot Burk took him to the hospital. Burk turned 18 about a month ago on Sept. 14.