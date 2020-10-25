Police continue search for suspects after person killed in Denton shooting

Police continue to search for suspects after one person was fatally shot in Denton on Saturday night, police said.

At 9:24 p.m. in the 100 block of Duchess Drive, officers responded to a 911 call about shots fired. When they arrived, officers found a person who had been shot in the leg, and the person was taken to the hospital.

While investigators were at the scene, they received word that another shooting victim arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The person later died at the hospital.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide and, as of Sunday afternoon, police had not made any related arrests. Anyone with information related to the shooting can contact Detective Hunter Gay at 940-349-7793.