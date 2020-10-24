Man stabbed, killed during overnight fight in Sansom Park, Fort Worth police say

A man was stabbed and killed during a fight early Saturday morning in Sansom Park, according to Fort Worth police.

A man was stabbed and killed during a fight in Sansom Park in the early morning hours of Saturday, according to Fort Worth police.

Fort Worth units responded to a reported cutting/stabbing around the intersection of Ohio Garden Road and Jacksboro Highway around 1:25 a.m., a police call log shows. The man was taken to a hospital, police said, but later died of his injuries.

His identity will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office pending the notification of next of kin.

It’s believed a fight broke out and the man was stabbed, according to Officer Daniel Segura, a police spokesman.

Segura didn’t release information on a suspect or suspects.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

He indicated Sansom Park police is handling the investigation into the stabbing.

Sansom Park Police Chief Carolyn Gilmore didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday morning.