Crime
Man stabbed, killed during overnight fight in Sansom Park, Fort Worth police say
A man was stabbed and killed during a fight in Sansom Park in the early morning hours of Saturday, according to Fort Worth police.
Fort Worth units responded to a reported cutting/stabbing around the intersection of Ohio Garden Road and Jacksboro Highway around 1:25 a.m., a police call log shows. The man was taken to a hospital, police said, but later died of his injuries.
His identity will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office pending the notification of next of kin.
It’s believed a fight broke out and the man was stabbed, according to Officer Daniel Segura, a police spokesman.
Segura didn’t release information on a suspect or suspects.
He indicated Sansom Park police is handling the investigation into the stabbing.
Sansom Park Police Chief Carolyn Gilmore didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday morning.
