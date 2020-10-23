Firefighters battling two-alarm fire at apartment complex near downtown Fort Worth

Firefighters were on the scene of a two-alarm fire at the Firestone Apartments Friday morning just west of downtown Fort Worth, a fire official said.

Flames were reported on the roof of a three-story apartment building.

MedStar crews were on standby in the area, according to a MedStar spokesman.

The fire was reported just before 10:30 a.m. at 200 Henderson St.

Numerous fire engines and Fort Worth firefighters were at the apartment complex, according to the fire call log.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.