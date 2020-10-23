Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Firefighters battling two-alarm fire at apartment complex near downtown Fort Worth

Firefighters were on the scene of a two-alarm fire at the Firestone Apartments Friday morning just west of downtown Fort Worth, a fire official said.

Flames were reported on the roof of a three-story apartment building.

MedStar crews were on standby in the area, according to a MedStar spokesman.

The fire was reported just before 10:30 a.m. at 200 Henderson St.

Numerous fire engines and Fort Worth firefighters were at the apartment complex, according to the fire call log.

