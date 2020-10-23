Armed robber stole purses from 7 college students at Fort Worth restaurant patio

Robbery detectives warned Friday to be on the lookout for an armed robber who took purses and wallets from seven college students at a restaurant in south Fort Worth.

No injuries were reported in the holdup which occurred about 9 p.m. Sunday at La Playa Maya, 3200 Hemphill Ave.

The robber armed with a handgun robbed the women while they were in the patio of the restaurant.

The seven students were sitting in the patio when a Hispanic man approached them from the sidewalk and brandished a handgun.

The bandit demanded the wallets and purses many of them designer brand such as Louis Vuitton and Michael Kors from the women, police said.

The suspect fled the scene after taking the purses.

Detectives said there were other customers in the patio, but they had left, leading police to believe the robber had been watching the students.

Witnesses described the robber as about 25 to 35 years-old, about 5-feet-9 with a medium build, slightly unshaven with a light complexion.

He was wearing blue jeans, a dark blue short-sleeved T-shirt with “Cowboys” on it and a large star on the front of the shirt and a dark baseball cap.

Anyone with information should call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4469 or Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

