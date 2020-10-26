One shot to death, another seriously wounded in Fort Worth Northside shooting, police say

One man was shot to death and another was seriously wounded in a shooting late Sunday on the Northside of Fort Worth, police said.

Fort Worth police had not released any information on a motive for the shooting.

Officers responded to the shooting call just before 11 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Homan Ave.

A resident reported hearing eight gunshots in the neighborhood, according to a police call log.

Police reported that a man was found in a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Suspects had fled on foot before police arrived.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died, police said. The name of the victim had not been released pending notification of relatives.

A short time after the shooting, a man arrived at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center at 1400 8th Ave. and reported that he had also been shot on Homan Ave.

His involvement in the shooting was under investigation, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting.

