Man killed wife, step-daughter, then fatally shot himself in Irving case, police say

A man yelled to call a negotiator at Irving police Tuesday morning before officers heard a gunshot and forced their way into a townhome where they discovered the bodies of three people, Irving police said Thursday.

Irving police said Thursday the motive for the murder-suicide was still unknown.

Irving police identified the shooter as James Benjamin Olivares, 45, who died Tuesday morning from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Irving police also found the bodies of his wife, Brandy Evett Olivares, 45, and his step-daughter, 18-year-old Sicilian Italease Ire Williams. They died from gunshot wounds.

Irving police responded to a welfare check about 11:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Renaissance Lane. A woman had called a dispatcher asking for assistance.

When they arrived, Irving police knocked on the door and they heard a man yell that they would need a negotiator.

The man then fired at least one shot, Irving police said.

Numerous Irving police officers arrived on the scene and forced their way into the townhome where they found the bodies of three people.

Irving police did not discharge their weapons during the incident.

Anyone with information on the case should call Irving police at 972-273-1010 or tips can be submitted to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.

