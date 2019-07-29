Man killed himself and his wife, Arlington police believe

Arlington Police’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 3 Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A man may have killed his wife and then himself in an Arlington home early Monday morning, Arlington police said.

At 2:34 a.m., Arlington police responded to a call that someone might be dead at a house in the 5200 block of Livermore Drive, according to a press release from Arlington police. Police obtained a search warrant when they could not reach anyone inside the house.

When they got inside, officers found a man with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound and a dead woman. Police believe the two were married, but the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office is not releasing the identities of the couple until family has been notified, police said.

The cause of the woman’s death is not yet known.

This is a developing story.