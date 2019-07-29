Deaths of two people in their 70s in Dallas being investigated as murder-suicide

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Dallas police found two people in their 70s dead on Sunday and are pursuing the investigation as a murder-suicide.

About 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 9500 block of Alta Mira Drive, in northeast Dallas. Police found Wayne Thigpen, 73, and Jamie Thigpen, 72, dead from gunshot wounds. The couple were married, according to police.

Police continue to investigate and declined on Monday to release further information pertaining to the investigation such as what type of weapon was recovered or whether there had been any prior calls to the address where the Thigpens were found.