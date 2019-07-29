Crime
Deaths of two people in their 70s in Dallas being investigated as murder-suicide
Dallas police found two people in their 70s dead on Sunday and are pursuing the investigation as a murder-suicide.
About 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 9500 block of Alta Mira Drive, in northeast Dallas. Police found Wayne Thigpen, 73, and Jamie Thigpen, 72, dead from gunshot wounds. The couple were married, according to police.
Police continue to investigate and declined on Monday to release further information pertaining to the investigation such as what type of weapon was recovered or whether there had been any prior calls to the address where the Thigpens were found.
