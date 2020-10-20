Two women, man dead in murder-suicide at Irving townhome, police say

Two women and a man were found dead Tuesday morning inside of an Irving townhome in what Irving police say was a murder-suicide.

Irving police did not comment on how the three people were related. Their names were not released pending notification of relatives.

Irving police responded to a call about 11:15 a.m. in the 400 block of Renaissance Lane from a woman who said she needed to talk to her brother at that location.

When they arrived, Irving police encountered a man who retreated back into a townhome.

“Officers heard several gunshots,” said Irving police spokesman Robert Reeves in a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

Irving officers did not discharge their weapons, Reeves said.

More Irving officers arrived at the location, and police used an explosive device to enter the townhome, Irving police said.

“Officers made their way into the townhome and found two women and a man,” Reeves said.

Irving police said they were not searching for any other suspects.

Reeves said Irving police had not responded to any previous calls at the location.

Irving police remained on the scene Tuesday afternoon as an investigation continued.