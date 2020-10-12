Crowley man killed in weekend road rage shooting in Tarrant County, authorities say

A Crowley man died Sunday afternoon from a gunshot wound he suffered during a weekend road rage incident, authorities said Monday.

No one had been arrested as of Monday.

The victim was identified as Clifford Lee Austin, 44, according to officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office. A ruling on his death is pending an autopsy.

Austin died Sunday afternoon at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth.

Deputies with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call just before 8 p.m. Saturday at Cleburne Crowely Road and Old Cleburne Crowley Junction Road in Tarrant County.

When they arrived, deputies found a man later identified as Clifford Austin bleeding from a gunshot wound. He was taken by helicopter ambulance to the Fort Worth hospital where he died Sunday afternoon.

Deputies believe the shooting occurred during a road rage incident, but no details were released.

A witness told deputies the suspect was in a dark passenger car that fled east on Cleburne Crowley Road toward Bean Drive in Crowley.

Anyone with information on the case should contact Detective M. Smith at 817-884-1270 or mlsmith@tarrantcounty.com.

