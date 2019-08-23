Crime
2 people wounded in drive-by shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood, police say
Two people were wounded late Thursday in a neighborhood drive-by shooting, police said.
Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, which occurred about 11:45 p.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of Pecos St in southwest Fort Worth.
One victim was shot in the leg, while a bullet hit another person in the hand and entered the shoulder. The victims were taken to a local hospital.
Police have not released a motive for the shooting.
No one has been arrested in the case.
