2 people wounded in drive-by shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Two people were wounded late Thursday in a neighborhood drive-by shooting, police said.

Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting which occurred about 11:45 p.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of Pecos St in southweast Fort Worth.

One victim was shot in the leg while a bullet hit another person in the hand and entered the shoulder. The victims were taken to a local hospital.

Police had not released a motive for the shooting.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

No one has been arrested in the case.