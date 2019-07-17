Bystander shot in possibly gang-related drive-by on Ave. L in Fort Worth, police say

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 3 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A bystander was shot during a drive-by shooting in southeast Fort Worth on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

A driver and another person shot at each other in what was possibly a gang-related drive-by in the 4000 block of Avenue L at about 4:30 p.m., Officer Bradley Perez said.

A nearby bystander was hit and taken to a local hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Officers were on scene at 5 p.m.

It was the second shooting reported Wednesday afternoon on the city’s east side. Three people who were playing dice outside a store on East Berry Street were wounded in a drive-by shooting about 2:40 p.m., according to police and witnesses.

Perez said they did not yet know if the shootings were related.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.