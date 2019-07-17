3 people shot on Berry Street in East Fort Worth, police say

Fort Worth police release 2018 crime stats In 2018, the number of Crimes Against Persons dipped 5.3 percent compared to 2017, according to the Fort Worth Police Department. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In 2018, the number of Crimes Against Persons dipped 5.3 percent compared to 2017, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Three people were shot Wednesday afternoon in east Fort Worth, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in the 5400 block of East Berry Street about 2:40 p.m., according to police records.

One of the victims reportedly was shot in the upper torso. Another was shot in the leg and the third was shot in the arm.

The three victims are in serious condition, according to MedStar.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.