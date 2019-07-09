Capital murder suspect taken into custody in 2018 home invasion that left 1 man dead

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A capital murder suspect was booked into jail Tuesday, accused in a 2018 home invasion killing of a Fort Worth man, according to jail and court records.

A survivor of the January 2018 shooting talked about it on Facebook Live just days after the killing.

Bryan Hayward, 23, of Fort Worth, was booked into the Fort Worth Jail just after 8 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of capital murder in the shooting death of Marcus Newton.

Newton, 36, was fatally shot in a bedroom during a violent home invasion about 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 12, 2018, in the 3200 block of New York Ave., police said. He died from a gunshot wound to his chest, according to a ruling by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

From her hospital bed and on Facebook Live just days after the shooting, Andrea Warren told her friends an unidentified man encountered her after he had gained entry into the home on New York Avenue.

She was shot in the face.

But Warren was the lucky one. Newton, the man she called her “better half” in the series of Facebook Live videos, was pronounced dead at the scene after police say the intruder made his way to a back bedroom of the residence and shot him.

“I just got out of surgery,” Warren said in a Facebook Live video shot from John Peter Smith Hospital. “It’s unfortunate that my better half isn’t here with me. That man did not deserve that at all.”





Hayward was charged with capital murder on June 28, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.

He’s accused of robbery during the killing of Newton, according to court records.

Hayward remained in the Fort Worth Jail on Tuesday and bail had not been set.