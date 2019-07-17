Fort Worth
Wounded man driven to hospital after being shot in Fort Worth neighborhood, police say
A man was shot early Wednesday in a south Fort Worth neighborhood, police said.
His condition was not available.
Police had not determined a motive for the shooting.
Officers responded to a local hospital shortly before 1:30 a.m.
Police learned the shooting may have occurred near a store at Interstate 35W and Berry Street or in a neighborhood around Evans and Harvey avenues.
After being shot, the man was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, police said.
An investigation continued on Wednesday.
