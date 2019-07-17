Wounded man driven to hospital after being shot in Fort Worth neighborhood, police say

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 3 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A man was shot early Wednesday in a south Fort Worth neighborhood, police said.

His condition was not available.

Police had not determined a motive for the shooting.

Officers responded to a local hospital shortly before 1:30 a.m.

Police learned the shooting may have occurred near a store at Interstate 35W and Berry Street or in a neighborhood around Evans and Harvey avenues.

After being shot, the man was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, police said.

An investigation continued on Wednesday.