Police shooting of Atatiana Jefferson: What we know, what we don’t know

SHARE COPY LINK

Questions continue to intensify and linger following the death of 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson at the hands of a Fort Worth police officer on Saturday.

Jefferson was playing Halo with her 8-year-old nephew in their home on Saturday night, according to an attorney hired to represent her family, when she heard a noise outside and looked out of her window. She was shot by an officer who had quietly approached the house through the backyard.

The shooting has left the community begging for answers. On Saturday, the Fort Worth Police Department released a written statement about the shooting. On Sunday, they held a brief news conference to answer some additional questions.

This is what we know and don’t know based on information released by lawyers, police and city officials.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

This story will be updated after a scheduled 1 p.m. press conference at the Fort Worth Police Department.

Neighbor was worried about open doors

James Smith, who called the police department’s non-emergency line, was worried when he noticed the front doors to Jefferson’s home had been open since around 10 p.m. Friday.

When officers were sent to the house, they were given the following information: “(calling party) advised front doors to (address) is open … both of neighbor’s (vehicles) are in driveway: white sedan and (dark) colored sedan. Neighbors are usually home but never has door open,” according to a police log.

SHARE COPY LINK

The 911 records provided to the public don’t give any indication that dispatchers relayed to officers that the call was a welfare check. A police call sheet on Saturday labeled the call as a “burglary.” A written statement released by police on Saturday afternoon referred to the dispatch as an “open structure” call.

Asked on Saturday afternoon what exactly dispatch told the responding officers and what the call was labeled as when officers were sent, Officer Buddy Calzada wrote in an email that more information would be shared during a press conference on Sunday. That question was not answered during the press conference.

It’s important to know what information the officers were given because policing and law expert Michael Benza, a senior instructor from the Case Western Reserve University School of Law in Cleveland, said officers who are going to a burglary call should react much differently than if they’re checking on someone’s welfare.

Police released on Sunday the 311 call Smith made. He told the operator “I’m calling about my neighbor” and then told her “the front doors have been open since about 10 o’clock, I haven’t seen anybody moving around. It’s not normal for them to have both of the doors open.”

He told the operator that he doesn’t know if anyone is inside the house, but that both cars are in the driveway.

Asked if the residents are usually home at that time, Smith said: “They’re usually home but they’ve never had both of their doors open and lights on. I can see straight through the house.”

SHARE COPY LINK

The doors were open because of a cool breeze

Jefferson and her nephew stayed up light and opened their doors, with the screen doors closed, to enjoy the night’s breeze, attorney Lee Merritt said.

While playing Halo, Jefferson and her nephew both lost track of time.

It was around 2:30 a.m. when they heard a noise coming from the backyard.

Jefferson went to the window to see who was there and was shot by a Fort Worth police officer who was standing outside, Lee Merritt said.

Her nephew was in the room when Jefferson was shot.

SHARE COPY LINK

Officers didn’t identify themselves

Body-worn camera video shows two officers using flashlights to check the perimeter of the house, inspecting two doors that are open with closed screen doors. The lights inside the home were on but no one was visible inside. The officers didn’t say anything or knock on either of the doors. They quietly walked around the house, even shone a light in at least one of the cars parked in the driveway before they opened the wooden fence gate leading to what appears to be the backyard.

At the back of house, one officer appeared to see a figure through a dark window, and he quickly twisted his body to the left.

“Put your hands up! Show me your hands!” he shouted through the window, his gun drawn. He then fired a single shot through the window as he said “hands,” giving no time for a response.

In the video, the officer, who is shining a light through the window, does not identify himself as police.

SHARE COPY LINK

A timeline of what happened

Police on Sunday released a call log that details the timing of events.

According to a call log, officers were dispatched at 2:25 a.m.

They arrived at 2:29 a.m.

A “person down” call was made to MedStar at 2:36 a.m.

When MedStar arrived, officers were giving Jefferson CPR.

Why did police release images of a gun?

Along with a written statement on Saturday, police also released parts of the body camera footage worn by the responding officers. The department also released images of a gun they say was found inside the house.

However, police have not said where exactly the gun was found or if the officer was threatened with it.

On Sunday, when asked by a reporter if the officer who shot Jefferson was threatened with a gun, police Lt. Brandon O’Neil couldn’t answer.

Asked by the same reporter why police would release images of the gun if they can’t answer that question, O’Neil said he didn’t want to discuss information that would be released during another press conference scheduled for approximately 1 p.m. on Monday.

What was the perceived threat?

The police said in a statement on Saturday that the officer fired after “perceiving a threat.”

The department has not elaborated on what that means or what the perceived threat was.

SHARE COPY LINK

Who is the officer who shot Jefferson?

Police have only released one bit of information about the officer who shot Jefferson: He is a white man who joined the department in April of 2018.

The Star-Telegram asked for a clarification on if the officer began training in April 2018 or if he began patrolling that month. Police haven’t answered.

His identity has not been released.

O’Neil said the officer is scheduled to be interviewed by the department’s Major Case Unit on Monday.

Officers association urges transparent investigation

The Fort Worth Police Officers Association urged Fort Worth police to conduct a “thorough” and “transparent” investigation into the fatal shooting.

In a statement, the Fort Worth Police Officers Association said the following:

“The Fort Worth Police Officers Association is deeply saddened by the officer involved shooting that occurred on Allen Ave.

“Any loss of life is tragic, but the reported circumstances surrounding this incident are heartbreaking. We join with the citizens of Fort Worth in mourning the death of one of our young community members. We are urging the Fort Worth police department to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation, and through that investigation we hope to gain clarity and understanding of what exactly transpired.

“Police officers take an oath to protect and serve all citizens in our great city and it is every officers’ worst fear to use deadly force in the line of duty. We are thankful for our community leaders who seek to unite during times of grief instead of divide and we hope that collaboration and peace will help guide us forward.

The members of the FWPOA love the citizens that we serve, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Atatiana Jefferson; our hearts are heavy.”

SHARE COPY LINK

City is interviewing outside investigators

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price was at a prayer vigil held on Sunday evening for Jefferson.

She didn’t speak but said she was there to listen.

However, she did tell reporters that the city would be hiring an outside agency to investigate the shooting.

“We will be hiring a third party person to look at this, an outside person,” she said, adding that they were looking at three agencies and she doesn’t know which one it’ll be yet.