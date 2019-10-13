Expert: Officer who killed woman acted like he was responding to burglary, not welfare check

SHARE COPY LINK

When an officer walked through the backyard of a house on Allen Avenue early Saturday, his actions mirrored those of an officer investigating a burglary, according to a law and policing expert.

However, the person who asked police to go the house told dispatchers he just wanted an officer to simply check on his neighbor because her front door was open.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram asked Mike Benza, a senior instructor from the Case Western Reserve University School of Law in Cleveland, to review all of the information that police have released regarding the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson to get a better understanding of what happened at around 2:30 a.m., when officers responded to her house in the 1200 block of East Allen Avenue.

His No. 1 question: Why was the officer acting like he was going to a burglary report?

The call to police

James Smith, who called a non-emergency police number, told a Star-Telegram reporter that he saw the doors were open and the lights were on, which struck him as unusual. He knew Jefferson, his neighbor, was home with her 8-year-old nephew.

When officers were sent to the house, they were given the following information: “(calling party) advised front doors to (address) is open … both of neighbor’s (vehicles) are in driveway: white sedan and (dark) colored sedan. Neighbors are usually home but never has door open,” according to a police log.

The 911 records provided to the public don’t give any indication that dispatchers relayed to officers that the call was a welfare check. A police call sheet on Saturday labeled the call as a “burglary.” A written statement released by police on Saturday afternoon referred to the dispatch as an “open structure” call.

When asked on Saturday afternoon what exactly dispatch told the responding officers and what the call was labeled as when officers were sent, Officer Buddy Calzada said in an email, “A news conference will be held (Sunday) at 5 p.m. ... Information that is available at this time will be shared in reference to the recent Allen Ave. Officer Involved Shooting. The News Conference will involve questions that have been asked by media over the last few days.”

It’s important to know what information the officers were given because Benza said officers who are going to a burglary call should react much differently than one simply checking on someone’s welfare.

After watching what part of the body camera footage police released, Benza said, “The welfare check from the neighbor happened because of an open front door, but it doesn’t appear the officer is near the open door.”

“The question is what is he actually doing?” Benza added. “It’s hard to see but it looks like he’s in the side yard or backyard of this house, so I’m not sure exactly what it was he was doing in the moments that led up to this shooting.”

Body-worn camera video shows two officers using flashlights to check the perimeter of the house, inspecting two doors that are open with closed screen doors. The officers don’t say anything or knock on either of the doors. They quietly walk around the house, even shining a light in at least one of the cars parked in the driveway before opening the closed wooden fence gate leading to what appears to be the backyard.

At the back of house, one officer appears to see a figure through a dark window, and he quickly twists his body to the left.

“Put your hands up! Show me your hands!” he shouts through the window, his gun drawn. He then fires a single shot through the window as he says the word “hands,” giving no time for a response.

In the video, the officer, who is shining a light through the window, does not identify himself as police.

“It’s difficult to imagine that the officer goes sneaking around a house on a welfare check,” Benza said. “It’s hard to justify that based on what the neighbor said. This was not a 911 call, the neighbor said he called the non-emergency line. So this officer seems to be handling it more of a breaking and entering with a suspect versus a ‘my neighbor’s door is open’ call.”

But despite that, Benza pointed out that the officer goes from shouting “show me yours hands” to instantly firing his weapon — which he doesn’t think is enough time for an officer to even process whether or not someone is a threat.

Police said they found a gun in the bedroom but have not answered a question of where the gun was found. Calzada didn’t say if that would be a question answered during the Sunday evening news conference.

Not enough training

After nearly every shooting that involves police, community activists call for additional training.

Benza agrees that police training should be scrutinized more.

“Part of the problem is we overestimate the training we give our officers,” he said. “We think they’re highly skilled and trained but they’re learning so much in that period of time. They’re not actually getting the in-depth type of training we think they have.”

Police said the officer who shot Jefferson joined the department in April 2018. The Star-Telegram asked for a clarification on if the officer began training in April 2018 or if he began patrolling that month. Police haven’t answered.

His identity has not been released.

Jefferson was playing video games with nephew

S. Lee Merritt, an attorney who handles civil rights cases that involve police misconduct allegations, said his office was representing the Jefferson family.

Jefferson worked in pharmaceutical equipment sales, Merritt wrote Saturday on Facebook.

“Before law enforcement goes about their pattern of villainizing this beautiful peaceful woman, turning her into a suspect, a silhouette, or threat, let me tell you about [her,]” Merritt wrote. “She was a premed graduate of Xavier University. She was very close to her family. She was the auntie that stayed up on Friday night playing video games with her 8 year old nephew.”

“Her mom had recently gotten very sick, so she was home taking care of the house and loving her life. There was no reason for her to be murdered. None. We must have justice,” Merritt wrote.