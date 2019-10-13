Fort Worth Officers Association urges transparent investigation into fatal shooting

SHARE COPY LINK

The Fort Worth Police Officers Association urged Fort Worth police to conduct a “thorough” and “transparent” investigation into the fatal shooting of a woman inside her own home Saturday morning.

Atatiana Jefferson was shot by a Fort Worth police officer after a neighbor called a non-emergency line to request a welfare check the home in the 1200 block of East Allen Avenue. Police responded to the house, and officers went into the backyard, where one of them shot Jefferson through the window. In a statement from Fort Worth police, the department said the officer perceived a threat. The department has not answered questions clarifying what the threat was.

In a statement, the Fort Worth Police Officers Association said the following:

“The Fort Worth Police Officers Association is deeply saddened by the officer involved shooting that occurred on Allen Ave.

“Any loss of life is tragic, but the reported circumstances surrounding this incident are heartbreaking. We join with the citizens of Fort Worth in mourning the death of one of our young community members. We are urging the Fort Worth police department to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation, and through that investigation we hope to gain clarity and understanding of what exactly transpired.

“Police officers take an oath to protect and serve all citizens in our great city and it is every officers’ worst fear to use deadly force in the line of duty. We are thankful for our community leaders who seek to unite during times of grief instead of divide and we hope that collaboration and peace will help guide us forward.

The members of the FWPOA love the citizens that we serve, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Atatiana Jefferson; our hearts are heavy.”