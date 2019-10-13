Hundreds join family to honor slain woman and protest Fort Worth police

SHARE COPY LINK

The family of a 28-year-old woman fatally shot by Fort Worth police gathered outside her home Sunday, holding candles in a vigil.

Several hundred people stood with them.

Sunday night’s vigil for Atatiana Jefferson was emotional — some yelled in anger while speakers addressed the crowd. Others cried when the family’s attorney, S. Lee Merritt, described Jefferson as a tomboy who wanted to go back to medical school.

Beginning at 7 p.m., the crowd listened to various church leaders and community activists talk about Jefferson. She liked to take the sticker off fruit and put it on her forehead — she was silly that way, Merritt said. She also liked play video games with her 8-year-old nephew.

That was what she was doing when Fort Worth police got a call about 2:30 a.m. Saturday from a concerned neighbor who said her front door was open.

Two officers responded to the house 1200 block of East Allen Avenue and went into the backyard. One looked through the window and yelled, “hands up!” He did not identify himself as an officer before he fired, killing Jefferson in the same room as her nephew, according to police.

Merritt and other speakers encouraged those in the crowd to do more than attend Sunday’s vigil if they wanted change in Fort Worth.

“I’m asking you all to commit to staying in this fight until Fort Worth changes,” Merritt said. “But it takes more than a speech, or a march, or a week, or a month, or a year. We have to change the system internally.”

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price was among those in attendance. She said she was not there to speak but to listen.

But she did tell reporters that the city would be hiring an outside agency to investigate the shooting.

She left quickly after a large crowd gathered and some started chanting, “lock him up,” referring to the officer who shot Jefferson.

Deborah Peoples, the Tarrant County Democratic Party chairwoman, said residents in south and east Fort Worth suffer from PTSD.

“When officers come into our communities, they come in combat mode,” said Peoples, who lost to Price in the race for mayor in May. “We don’t have a chance.”

Soon the crowd split in half, with many marching down the street.

“Take it to the streets. We’re not hugging them and giving them a Bible,” said the Rev. Michael Bell, pastor of Greater St. Stephen First Church, over a loudspeaker.

Crowd has split in half. Half are standing outside the home where Jefferson was killed with their phone flashlights up, waiting for the family to come home.

The other half walked up the street - I can’t see them. There are police lights down there but unknown if it’s related pic.twitter.com/y7ByjUERL8 — Kaley Johnson (@KaleyAJohnson) October 14, 2019

Jefferson was a pre-med graduate of Xavier University in New Orleans and working on pharmaceutical equipment sales, said S. Lee Merritt, a civil rights attorney retained by Jefferson’s family. She was considering going back to medical school.

Leaders and community activists called for accountability and police reform after Saturday’s shooting. The Fort Worth Police Officers Association urged Fort Worth police to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation in a statement Sunday.

Merritt said Jefferson’s death is another example of excessive use of police force in Fort Worth. Since June, Fort Worth officers have shot seven people, six of them fatally.