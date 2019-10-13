Fort Worth police: Officer did not identify himself before shooting woman in her home

SHARE COPY LINK

Fort Worth police said an officer did not announce he was with police before he fatally shot a woman in her home Saturday morning.

Atatiana Jefferson was shot by an officer in the 1200 block of East Allen Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday after her neighbor called a non-emergency number to request a welfare check at the home.

At a press conference Sunday, Lt. Brandon O’Neil said Jefferson’s 8-year-old nephew was inside the room when Jefferson was shot. He also said audio of the neighbor’s call to 311 requesting the welfare check would be released to media.

The department did not answer questions from media at the press conference. Chief Ed Kraus will hold a press conference tomorrow after the officer who shot Jefferson is interviewed by the Major Case Squad, O’Neil said.

Officers were in the backyard of the house when Jefferson went to the window; an officer shot her and she died at the house.

In a statement Saturday, Fort Worth police said the officer, “perceiving a threat,” drew his gun and “fired one shot striking the person inside the residence.”

Jefferson was a pre-med graduate of Xavier University in New Orleans and working on pharmaceutical equipment sales, said S. Lee Merritt, a civil rights attorney retained by Jefferson’s family. She was considering going back to medical school.

Leaders and community activists called for accountability and police reform after Saturday’s shooting. The Fort Worth Police Officers Association urged Fort Worth police to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation in a statement Sunday.

Merritt said Jefferson’s death is another example of excessive use of police force in Fort Worth. Since June, Fort Worth officers have shot seven people, six of them fatally.

A vigil for Jefferson was planned for 7 p.m. Sunday near the house where she was killed. At the vigil, community leaders “will share up-to-date information about the incident and make specific demands for accountability of FWPD and City officials,” according to the event press release.

On Saturday evening, Mayor Betsy Price released a statement about the shooting.

“Writing a statement like this is tragic and something that should never be necessary. A young woman has lost her life, leaving her family in unbelievable grief. All of Fort Worth must surround Atatiana Jefferson’s family with prayers, love and support,” Price said in the statement. “Chief Kraus and his command staff are acting with immediacy and transparency to conduct a complete and thorough investigation.”

Councilwoman Kelly Allen Gray also posted a statement on Facebook Saturday:

“Early this morning a police shooting occurred in the Hillside neighborhood. As details continue to unfold, again I am reminded of the negative impact gun violence inflicts upon our community,” the post said. “The Jefferson Family and our community are in my prayers. We can’t continue to have police or gun violence harm our community. We’ve got to change this narrative! #TransparencyNotVictimization#WelfareCheckNotDeath.”