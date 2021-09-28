Tarrant County reports 11 COVID deaths, fewest new cases in 2 months

Tarrant County reported 11 COVID-19 deaths and 403 new cases on Tuesday.

It’s the fewest new cases since 354 on July 22.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include an Arlington woman in her 20s, a Haltom City man in his 40s, a Haltom City woman in her 60s, a Euless man in his 60s, an Arlington man and woman in their 60s, a Fort Worth man and woman in their 60s, a Keller woman in her 70s, an Arlington woman in her 70s, and a Bedford woman in her 80s.

All 11 had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

The county has reported 343,828 COVID-19 cases, including 4,247 deaths and an estimated 309,784 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by nine to 928. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased to 20% from 22% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 23% of the 4,017 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients increased to 17.85% from 17.49% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties (divided into three regions).

Hospital beds

Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy remained at 87%, according to county data. Available hospital beds increased by 11 to 587. The pandemic low was 360 on Sept. 20.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 96% from 97%. The rate was last at a pandemic high 99% on Sept. 19. Ventilator use decreased by four to 378. Patients are using 50% of the 762 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County decreased to 18.42% from 19.60% in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Vaccination data

According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 66.50% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 58.33% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.

DSHS also reports that 87.13% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 80.61% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.

More than 71.56% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 61.42%.

Tarrant County is offering free COVID-19 vaccines and testing at locations throughout the area.

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Sept. 28:

Fort Worth, 1,738

Arlington, 802

Mansfield, 162

North Richland Hills, 154

Bedford, 131

Hurst, 103

Euless, 99

Haltom City, 96

Rural Tarrant County, 93

White Settlement, 91

Grapevine, 87

Keller, 74

Benbrook, 67

Azle, 62

Watauga, 55

Grand Prairie, 48

Richland Hills, 47

Saginaw, 45

Crowley, 43

Forest Hill, 34

Southlake, 34

Sansom Park, 32

Lake Worth, 24

River Oaks, 19

Kennedale, 18

Colleyville, 17

Everman, 14

Blue Mound, 8

Westworth Village, 8

Edgecliff Village, 7

Pantego, 7

Pelican Bay, 7

Unknown, 6

Burleson, 5

Lakeside, 5

Dalworthington Gardens, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

