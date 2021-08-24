It’s working. Fort Worth’s Sundance Square vaccine clinic remaining through September

Tarrant County Public Health is offering free COVID-19 vaccines are available at the Sundance Square Pavilion each Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through September. AP

Tarrant County is trying to make the COVID-19 vaccine as easy as possible for residents to receive and the work is starting to pay off.

TCPH’s free vaccine clinic in Sundance Square has performed so well that it will remain open each Friday through September.

All three approved vaccines are available at its pop-up clinic at the Sundance Square Pavilion from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each Friday. No appointment is necessary.

TCPH is offering pop-up vaccine clinics throughout the county. For locations and details visit the county’s COVID-19 Vaccine Finder page.

At the Sundance Square location, residents can walk up, register on-site and receive one of the three COVID vaccines (Pfizer for ages 12 and up and Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for ages 18 and up). Free parking is available in Sundance Square Garage No. 3.

The Sundance Square location set a daily record with 156 vaccinations administered this past Friday, including 50% first dose, 36% second dose, and 14% booster shots.