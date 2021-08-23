COVID vaccine booster shot available now at Tarrant-area clinics for immunocompromised

Area residents who are immunocompromised can receive the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot now at area Tarrant County Public Health vaccination clinics.

Booster shots can be administered 28 days after the second dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

Booster shots for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are expected to be available for the general public beginning Sept. 20, “pending a data review and subsequent endorsement by both the FDA and an advisory committee of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” according to a TCPH news release.

The general public are eligible for the third dose booster shot eight months after their second dose.

Immunocompromised eligibility requirements include the following:

Are receiving cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood.

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

Received a stem cell transplant within the past two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

Have a moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency such as DiGeorge syndrome and Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome.

Have an advanced or untreated HIV infection.

Have an active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress the immune response.

Individuals with any of the above conditions should talk to their health care provider for guidance on whether the booster is the best option for them, TCPH said.

Third dose boosters are available at the following times and locations this week:



(The first dose vaccination is also available at these locations.)

Northwest Public Health Clinic



Monday to Friday, 9-6 p.m.; Saturday, 9-2 p.m.



3800 Adam Grubb Road



Lake Worth, TX 76135

La Gran Plaza



Monday, Aug. 23, 10-6 p.m.



4200 South Freeway



Fort Worth, TX 76115

Hurst Fire Department



Tuesday, 10-6 p.m.



2100 Precinct Line Rd



Hurst, TX 76054







Sundance Square Pavilion



Friday, 11-8 p.m.



Near intersection of 4th and Main Streets



Fort Worth, TX 76102