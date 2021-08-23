Coronavirus
COVID vaccine booster shot available now at Tarrant-area clinics for immunocompromised
Area residents who are immunocompromised can receive the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot now at area Tarrant County Public Health vaccination clinics.
Booster shots can be administered 28 days after the second dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.
Booster shots for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are expected to be available for the general public beginning Sept. 20, “pending a data review and subsequent endorsement by both the FDA and an advisory committee of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” according to a TCPH news release.
The general public are eligible for the third dose booster shot eight months after their second dose.
Immunocompromised eligibility requirements include the following:
- Are receiving cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood.
- Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.
- Received a stem cell transplant within the past two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.
- Have a moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency such as DiGeorge syndrome and Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome.
- Have an advanced or untreated HIV infection.
- Have an active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress the immune response.
Individuals with any of the above conditions should talk to their health care provider for guidance on whether the booster is the best option for them, TCPH said.
Third dose boosters are available at the following times and locations this week:
(The first dose vaccination is also available at these locations.)
Northwest Public Health Clinic
Monday to Friday, 9-6 p.m.; Saturday, 9-2 p.m.
3800 Adam Grubb Road
Lake Worth, TX 76135
La Gran Plaza
Monday, Aug. 23, 10-6 p.m.
4200 South Freeway
Fort Worth, TX 76115
Hurst Fire Department
Tuesday, 10-6 p.m.
2100 Precinct Line Rd
Hurst, TX 76054
Sundance Square Pavilion
Friday, 11-8 p.m.
Near intersection of 4th and Main Streets
Fort Worth, TX 76102
