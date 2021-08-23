Coronavirus

COVID vaccine booster shot available now at Tarrant-area clinics for immunocompromised

Area residents who are immunocompromised can receive the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot now at area Tarrant County Public Health vaccination clinics.

Booster shots can be administered 28 days after the second dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

Booster shots for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are expected to be available for the general public beginning Sept. 20, “pending a data review and subsequent endorsement by both the FDA and an advisory committee of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” according to a TCPH news release.

The general public are eligible for the third dose booster shot eight months after their second dose.

Immunocompromised eligibility requirements include the following:

Individuals with any of the above conditions should talk to their health care provider for guidance on whether the booster is the best option for them, TCPH said.

Third dose boosters are available at the following times and locations this week:

(The first dose vaccination is also available at these locations.)

Northwest Public Health Clinic

Monday to Friday, 9-6 p.m.; Saturday, 9-2 p.m.

3800 Adam Grubb Road

Lake Worth, TX 76135

La Gran Plaza

Monday, Aug. 23, 10-6 p.m.

4200 South Freeway

Fort Worth, TX 76115

Hurst Fire Department

Tuesday, 10-6 p.m.

2100 Precinct Line Rd

Hurst, TX 76054



Sundance Square Pavilion

Friday, 11-8 p.m.

Near intersection of 4th and Main Streets

Fort Worth, TX 76102

