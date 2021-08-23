Tarrant reports 10 more COVID deaths, nearly 1,000 new cases

Tarrant County reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths and 989 new cases on Sunday. McClatchy

Tarrant County reported 10 COVID-19 deaths and 989 new cases on Sunday.

The county has reported 48 COVID-related deaths in the past seven days.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth woman in her 40s, a Fort Worth man in his 50s, a North Richland Hills woman in her 50s, an Arlington man in his 50s, two Fort Worth men and two women in their 60s, a man from rural Tarrant County in his 70s, and a Fort Worth woman in her 80s.

One of the 10 did not have any underlying health conditions, according to officials.

The county has reported a total of 293,809 COVID-19 cases, including 3,753 deaths and an estimated 269,023 recoveries.

The county does not release updated specific COVID-19 data, including information such as hospitalizations and positive test rate on the weekends. Updates resume Monday.

Vaccination data

According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 62.4% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 53.03% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.

DSHS also reports that 85.52% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 78.5% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.

More than 66.73% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 55.42%.

Tarrant County officials are offering free COVID-19 testing at locations throughout the area.

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Aug. 22:

Fort Worth, 1,534

Arlington, 729

Mansfield, 147

North Richland Hills, 129

Bedford, 118

Hurst, 95

Euless, 83

White Settlement, 83

Haltom City, 78

Grapevine, 76

Rural Tarrant County, 74

Keller, 68

Benbrook, 62

Watauga, 52

Azle, 51

Grand Prairie, 43

Richland Hills, 39

Saginaw, 38

Crowley, 37

Southlake, 32

Forest Hill, 30

Sansom Park, 29

Lake Worth, 20

Colleyville, 15

Kennedale, 15

River Oaks, 15

Everman, 12

Westworth Village, 8

Edgecliff Village, 7

Blue Mound, 6

Pantego, 6

Unknown, 6

Pelican Bay, 5

Burleson, 4

Lakeside, 4

Dalworthington Gardens, 1

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

