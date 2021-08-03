With COVID cases surging again, Tarrant County to begin offering free testing sites

Students at a Wylie school are checked for a temperature before entering campus last summer. Tarrant County is now offering free COVID-19 testing sites throughout the area to try to slow the spread. AP

Tarrant County is now offering free COVID-19 testing throughout the area. The locations will rotate during each week from sites in Fort Worth, Arlington, Hurst, Mansfield, and Lake Worth. More sites, however, could be added in the future.

Tarrant County Public Health is taking up where the Texas Division of Emergency Management left off. TDEM discontinued its operation in the county in June when demand slowed. But since June 19, community spread of COVID-19 has been climbing and is nearing pandemic-highs set in January.

“Testing remains an important tool in our efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said in a release. “The county’s testing is free and easily accessible, so there is no reason not to get tested if you suspect you may have COVID-19.”

The county’s aim is to identify new cases earlier in an effort to curb the growing spread.

County officials are urging residents who suspect they were exposed to COVID-19 or feel sick to get tested.

The new testing sites will remain open until deemed unnecessary. More information is available at covidtesting.tarrantcounty.com.

Tarrant County COVID-19 testing locations

Monday, 8 a.m. to noon



Northeast Subcourthouse



645 Grapevine Hwy.



Hurst, TX 76054

Tuesday, 8 a.m. to noon



Southwest Public Health Center



6551 Granbury Road, Suite 110



Fort Worth, Texas 76133

1-5 p.m.



Bagsby-Williams Public Health Center



3212 Miller Avenue



Fort Worth, Texas 76105

Wednesday, 8 a.m. to noon



Northwest Public Health Center



3800 Adam Grubb Road



Lake Worth, Texas 76135-3506

Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon



Southeast Subcourthouse Arlington



700 E Abram Street



Arlington, Texas 76010

Friday, 8 a.m. to noon



Mansfield Subcourthouse



1100 E. Broad Street, Ste 100



Mansfield, TX 76063