With COVID cases surging again, Tarrant County to begin offering free testing sites
Tarrant County is now offering free COVID-19 testing throughout the area. The locations will rotate during each week from sites in Fort Worth, Arlington, Hurst, Mansfield, and Lake Worth. More sites, however, could be added in the future.
Tarrant County Public Health is taking up where the Texas Division of Emergency Management left off. TDEM discontinued its operation in the county in June when demand slowed. But since June 19, community spread of COVID-19 has been climbing and is nearing pandemic-highs set in January.
“Testing remains an important tool in our efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said in a release. “The county’s testing is free and easily accessible, so there is no reason not to get tested if you suspect you may have COVID-19.”
The county’s aim is to identify new cases earlier in an effort to curb the growing spread.
County officials are urging residents who suspect they were exposed to COVID-19 or feel sick to get tested.
The new testing sites will remain open until deemed unnecessary. More information is available at covidtesting.tarrantcounty.com.
Tarrant County COVID-19 testing locations
Monday, 8 a.m. to noon
Northeast Subcourthouse
645 Grapevine Hwy.
Hurst, TX 76054
Tuesday, 8 a.m. to noon
Southwest Public Health Center
6551 Granbury Road, Suite 110
Fort Worth, Texas 76133
1-5 p.m.
Bagsby-Williams Public Health Center
3212 Miller Avenue
Fort Worth, Texas 76105
Wednesday, 8 a.m. to noon
Northwest Public Health Center
3800 Adam Grubb Road
Lake Worth, Texas 76135-3506
Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon
Southeast Subcourthouse Arlington
700 E Abram Street
Arlington, Texas 76010
Friday, 8 a.m. to noon
Mansfield Subcourthouse
1100 E. Broad Street, Ste 100
Mansfield, TX 76063
