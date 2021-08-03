Coronavirus
Tarrant’s positive COVID test rate continues to climb; 508 new cases, 1 death reported
Tarrant County reported 508 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Tuesday.
The latest pandemic-related death is a Fort Worth man in his 50s who had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
The county has reported a total of 275,494 COVID-19 cases, including 3,655 deaths and an estimated 261,506 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients increased by 26 to 636. It’s the most reported since Feb. 21. The number has been increasing steadily since June 19. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 13% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 16% of the 3,869 occupied beds. The last time the rate of occupied beds was this high was Feb. 19. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients increased to 10.91% from 9.98% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties. The rate is the highest since 11.31% on Feb. 23.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy decreased to 82% from 85%, according to county data. Available hospital beds increased by 188 to 872. The pandemic low was 615 on July 28.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 92% from 95%. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use increased by eight to 240. Patients are using 33% of the 736 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County increased to 21.13% from 20.88% in the latest available seven-day average data. It’s the highest rate since it was 21.43% on Jan. 24. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 58.43% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 50.8% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.
DSHS also reports that 84.23% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 77.41% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.
More than 62.4% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 52.97%.
Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Aug. 3:
- Fort Worth, 1,495
- Arlington, 711
- Mansfield, 142
- North Richland Hills, 126
- Bedford, 115
- Hurst, 94
White Settlement, 81
Euless, 80
Haltom City, 77
Grapevine, 75
Rural Tarrant County, 71
Keller, 67
Benbrook, 61
Watauga, 51
Azle, 47
Grand Prairie, 39
Richland Hills, 39
Saginaw, 38
Crowley, 36
Southlake, 32
Forest Hill, 30
Sansom Park, 29
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 15
River Oaks, 15
Kennedale, 14
Everman, 10
Edgecliff Village, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Pantego, 6
Unknown, 6
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 4
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
