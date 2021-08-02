Tarrant County reports 12 COVID-19 deaths past 3 days, 738 new cases on Monday

Tarrant County added 12 COVID-19 deaths the past three days and reported 738 new cases on Monday. McClatchy

Tarrant County reported 12 COVID-19 deaths over the past three days and 738 new cases on Monday.

The latest pandemic-related death reported Monday is a Fort Worth man in his 80s who had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

There were 11 COVID deaths reported over the weekend, including five Sunday and six Saturday. The Sunday deaths included a Hurst man in his 40s, a Keller woman in her 70s, a Euless man in his 70s, a Euless man in his 80s, and a Fort Worth woman in her 80s.

The six COVID deaths reported on Saturday include a Richland Hills man in his 40s, a Fort Worth woman in her 50s, an Arlington man in his 60s, a Fort Worth woman in her 60s, an Arlington woman in her 70s, and an Arlington man in his 80s. All 11 people whose deaths were reported over the weekend had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

The county has reported a total of 272,937 COVID-19 cases, including 3,654 deaths and an estimated 261,419 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients increased by 61 to 610. It’s the most reported since 629 on Feb. 22. The number has been increasing steadily since June 19. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 13% from 12% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 16% of the 3,844 occupied beds. The last time the rate of occupied beds was this high was Feb. 22. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients increased to 9.98% from 8.47% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties. The rate is the highest since 10.60% on Feb. 25.

Hospital beds

Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 85% from 83%, according to county data. Available hospital beds decreased by 102 to 684. The pandemic low was 615 on Wednesday.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 95% from 91%. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use increased by 29 to 232. Patients are using 30% of the 766 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County increased to 20.88% from 19.71% in the latest available seven-day average data. It’s the highest rate since it was 21.43% on Jan. 24. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Vaccination data

According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 58.3% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 50.6% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.

DSHS also reports that 84.2% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 77.22% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.

More than 62.2% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 52.9%.

Tarrant County Vaccinated Map shows the percent of residents receiving at least one dose of vaccine in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. Tarrant County Public Health provides the data. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Aug. 2:

Fort Worth, 1,494

Arlington, 711

Mansfield, 142

North Richland Hills, 126

Bedford, 115

Hurst, 94

White Settlement, 81

Euless, 80

Haltom City, 77

Grapevine, 75

Rural Tarrant County, 71

Keller, 67

Benbrook, 61

Watauga, 51

Azle, 47

Grand Prairie, 39

Richland Hills, 39

Saginaw, 38

Crowley, 36

Southlake, 32

Forest Hill, 30

Sansom Park, 29

Lake Worth, 19

Colleyville, 15

River Oaks, 15

Kennedale, 14

Everman, 10

Edgecliff Village, 7

Westworth Village, 7

Blue Mound, 6

Pantego, 6

Unknown, 6

Burleson, 4

Lakeside, 4

Pelican Bay, 4

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

