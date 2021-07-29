Tarrant County reports second most new COVID-19 cases since February, 2 more deaths

Tarrant County reported 738 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Thursday. Eight deaths were reported on Wednesday. McClatchy

Tarrant County has reported 10 COVID-19 deaths in the past two days and added 738 new cases on Thursday.

The 738 cases are the most reported in a day since 966 on July 17.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth man and woman in their 70s. Both had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

The eight deaths reported Wednesday include a Crowley man in his 40s, a North Richland Hills woman in her 40s, a Fort Worth man in his 40s, two Fort Worth women in their 60s, a North Richland Hills man in his 60s, an Arlington man in his 70s, and a Grapevine woman in her 80s. All eight had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

The county has reported a total of 272,248 COVID-19 cases, including 3,632 deaths and an estimated 260,725 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients increased by 69 to 526. It’s the most reported since 541 on Feb. 24. The number has been increasing steadily since June 19. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 11% from 10% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 13% of the 4,135 occupied beds. The last time the rate of occupied beds was this high was Feb. 24. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients increased to 8.03% from 7.90% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties. The rate is the highest since 8.04% on March 3.

Hospital beds

Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy remained at 86%, according to county data. Available hospital beds increased by 59 to 674. The pandemic low was 615 on Wednesday.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 92% from 89%. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use increased by 39 to 209. Patients are using 28% of the 745 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County increased to 19.15% from 19.01% in the latest available seven-day average data. It’s the highest rate since it was 20.05% on Jan. 26. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Vaccination data

According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 57.5% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 50.3% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.

DSHS also reports that 84.0% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 77.2% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.

More than 61.31% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 52.44%.

Tarrant County Vaccinated Map shows the percent of residents receiving at least one dose of vaccine in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. Tarrant County Public Health provides the data. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through July 29:

Fort Worth, 1,486

Arlington, 706

Mansfield, 142

North Richland Hills, 126

Bedford, 115

Hurst, 93

White Settlement, 80

Euless, 78

Haltom City, 77

Grapevine, 75

Rural Tarrant County, 70

Keller, 66

Benbrook, 61

Watauga, 51

Azle, 47

Grand Prairie, 39

Richland Hills, 38

Saginaw, 37

Crowley, 36

Southlake, 32

Forest Hill, 30

Sansom Park, 29

Lake Worth, 19

Colleyville, 15

Kennedale, 14

River Oaks, 14

Everman, 10

Edgecliff Village, 7

Westworth Village, 7

Blue Mound, 6

Pantego, 6

Unknown, 6

Burleson, 4

Lakeside, 4

Pelican Bay, 4

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

