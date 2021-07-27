Tarrant County COVID cases continue surging, hospitalized patients at 5-month high

Tarrant County reported 405 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Tuesday. McClatchy

Tarrant County reported 405 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Tuesday.

It’s the seventh time in the past 12 days more than 400 new cases have been reported.

From March through June, nearly 99% of COVID cases reported in Tarrant County occurred in unvaccinated residents, according to county health officials.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include residents of Fort Worth, Mansfield and North Richland Hills. More data has yet to be released.

The county has reported a total of 271,068 COVID-19 cases, including 3,622 deaths and an estimated 260,408 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients increased by 57 to 458. It’s the most reported since 570 on Feb. 23. The number has been increasing steadily since June 19. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 10% from 9% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 12% of the 3,893 occupied beds. The last time the rate of occupied beds was this high was March 1. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients increased to 7.23% from 6.65% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties. The 7.23% rate is the highest since 7.25% on March 5.

Hospital beds

Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 83% from 81%, according to county data. Available hospital beds decreased by 57 to 797. The pandemic low was 661 on Jan. 4.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 87% from 88%. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use increased by 22 to 211. Patients are using 25% of the 860 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County increased to 18.90% from 18.46% in the latest available seven-day average data. It’s the highest rate since it was 18.89% on Jan. 27. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Vaccination data

According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 57.13% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 50.11% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.

DSHS also reports that 83.8% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 77.1% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.

More than 60.9% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 52.23%.

Tarrant County Vaccinated Map shows the percent of residents receiving at least one dose of vaccine in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. Tarrant County Public Health provides the data. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through July 27:

Fort Worth, 1,481

Arlington, 705

Mansfield, 142

North Richland Hills, 124

Bedford, 115

Hurst, 93

White Settlement, 80

Euless, 78

Haltom City, 77

Grapevine, 74

Rural Tarrant County, 70

Keller, 66

Benbrook, 61

Watauga, 51

Azle, 47

Grand Prairie, 39

Richland Hills, 38

Saginaw, 37

Crowley, 35

Southlake, 32

Forest Hill, 30

Sansom Park, 29

Lake Worth, 19

Colleyville, 15

Kennedale, 14

River Oaks, 14

Everman, 10

Edgecliff Village, 7

Westworth Village, 7

Blue Mound, 6

Pantego, 6

unknown, 6

Burleson, 4

Lakeside, 4

Pelican Bay, 4

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

