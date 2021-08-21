Coronavirus
Tarrant reports more than 1,000 new COVID cases for fourth time in past 5 days, 6 deaths
Tarrant County reported 1,111 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Saturday.
It’s the fourth time in the past five days the county has reported more than 1,000 new cases.
The county has reported 42 COVID-related deaths in the past seven days.
The latest pandemic-related deaths include an Arlington woman in her 40s, a Kennedale woman in her 50s, two Azle men in their 50s, an Arlington woman in her 60s, and a Fort Worth man in his 80s. All had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
The county has reported a total of 292,820 COVID-19 cases, including 3,743 deaths and an estimated 268,436 recoveries.
The county does not release updated specific COVID-19 data, including information such as hospitalizations and positive test rate on the weekends. Updates resume Monday.
Vaccination data
According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 62.2% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 52.83% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.
DSHS also reports that 85.5% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 78.4% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.
More than 66.53% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 55.23%.
Tarrant County officials are offering free COVID-19 testing at locations throughout the area.
Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Aug. 20:
- Fort Worth, 1,526
- Arlington, 726
- Mansfield, 147
- North Richland Hills, 128
- Bedford, 118
- Hurst, 95
- Euless, 83
White Settlement, 83
Haltom City, 78
Grapevine, 76
Rural Tarrant County, 73
Keller, 68
Benbrook, 62
Watauga, 52
Azle, 49
Grand Prairie, 43
Richland Hills, 39
Saginaw, 38
Crowley, 37
Southlake, 32
Forest Hill, 30
Sansom Park, 29
Lake Worth, 20
Colleyville, 15
River Oaks, 15
Kennedale, 14
Everman, 12
Westworth Village, 8
Edgecliff Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Pantego, 6
Unknown, 6
Pelican Bay, 5
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Dalworthington Gardens, 1
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
