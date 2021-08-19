Tarrant County reports 10 COVID deaths, most new cases since Feb. 10

Tarrant County reported 10 COVID-19 deaths and 1,186 new cases on Thursday.

The 1,186 new cases are the most in a single-day since Feb. 10. The 10 deaths are the most since July 30.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 40s, a Mansfield man in his 50s, a North Richland Hills woman in her 50s, a Fort Worth man and woman in their 50s, a Fort Worth woman in her 60s, a Crowley man in his 60s, an Everman woman in her 60s, an Arlington woman in her 70s, and a Bedford woman older than 90. One of the 10 did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.

The county has reported a total of 290,845 COVID-19 cases, including 3,728 deaths and an estimated 267,076 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients increased by 29 to 1,008. The number has been increasing steadily since June 19. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 21% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 23% of the 4,268 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients decreased to 17.95% from 18.36% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties (divided into three regions).

Hospital beds

Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy decreased to 90% from 91%, according to county data. Available hospital beds increased by 77 to 496. The pandemic-low was 419 on Wednesday.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy remained at 96%. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use increased by one to 304. Patients are using 37% of the 821 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County decreased to 21.72% from 21.96% in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Vaccination data

According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 61.84% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 52.6% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.

DSHS also reports that 85.33% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 78.24% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.

More than 66.12% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 54.92%.

Tarrant County officials are offering free COVID-19 testing at locations throughout the area.

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Aug. 19:

Fort Worth, 1,521

Arlington, 724

Mansfield, 147

North Richland Hills, 127

Bedford, 117

Hurst, 95

Euless, 83

White Settlement, 83

Haltom City, 78

Grapevine, 76

Rural Tarrant County, 73

Keller, 68

Benbrook, 62

Watauga, 52

Azle, 49

Grand Prairie, 43

Richland Hills, 39

Saginaw, 38

Crowley, 37

Southlake, 32

Forest Hill, 30

Sansom Park, 29

Lake Worth, 20

Colleyville, 15

River Oaks, 15

Kennedale, 14

Everman, 12

Westworth Village, 8

Edgecliff Village, 7

Blue Mound, 6

Pantego, 6

Unknown, 6

Pelican Bay, 5

Burleson, 4

Lakeside, 4

Dalworthington Gardens, 1

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

