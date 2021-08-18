Coronavirus

‘Free, easy and quick.’ Tarrant offering free COVID vaccines in Sundance Square

Caroline Cornelius, 16, receives her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine from pharmacist Marcas Zavala in May at Arlington Heights High School. Tarrant County Public Health is offering free vaccines in Sundance Square the final two Fridays in August.
Caroline Cornelius, 16, receives her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine from pharmacist Marcas Zavala in May at Arlington Heights High School. Tarrant County Public Health is offering free vaccines in Sundance Square the final two Fridays in August. Amanda McCoy amccoy@star-telegram.com

Free COVID-19 vaccines are available in Sundance Square Plaza Pavilion the final two Fridays in August.

The pop-up clinic is run by Tarrant County Public Health and are available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 27. TCPH is offering pop-up vaccine clinics throughout the county. For locations and details visit the county’s COVID-19 Vaccine Finder page.

Residents can walk up, register on-site and receive one of the three COVID vaccines (Pfizer for ages 12 and up and Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for ages 18 and up). Free parking is available in Sundance Square Garage No. 3.

