Coronavirus
‘Free, easy and quick.’ Tarrant offering free COVID vaccines in Sundance Square
Free COVID-19 vaccines are available in Sundance Square Plaza Pavilion the final two Fridays in August.
The pop-up clinic is run by Tarrant County Public Health and are available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 27. TCPH is offering pop-up vaccine clinics throughout the county. For locations and details visit the county’s COVID-19 Vaccine Finder page.
Residents can walk up, register on-site and receive one of the three COVID vaccines (Pfizer for ages 12 and up and Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for ages 18 and up). Free parking is available in Sundance Square Garage No. 3.
