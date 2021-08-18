Coronavirus

‘We are at a tipping point.’ Tarrant doctors urge vaccinations, rigid social distancing

Tarrant County is on the brink of a serious health calamity, according to a group of area doctors.

The Tarrant County Medical Society is urging residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine and step up their social distancing and mask-wearing to prevent community spread.

“As a community, we are at a tipping point.,” the group said in a release. “Let’s move in the right direction. Each one of us can do our part to stop the spread, break the cycle, and defeat this pandemic once and for all. The choice is ours.”

The group urges all eligible residents to get vaccinated “immediately.”

“Vaccination is the safest and most effective way by which we can protect ourselves from this deadly virus and get back to normal,” the release said. “With over 350 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine given in the U.S., evidence of the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines is overwhelming. Being fully vaccinated results in an 8-fold reduction of having symptomatic COVID-19, a 25-fold reduction in being hospitalized and a 25-fold reduction in death from COVID-19.”

The surge in cases since mid-June has put a massive strain on the medical community and is “having serious consequences that could impact patient outcomes,” the group said.

“Doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals are straining to meet the overwhelming needs in the hospitals,” the doctors said. “COVID-19 hospitalizations aren’t just a problem of the unvaccinated, they also strain the resources that are needed to treat other medical conditions and emergencies.”

The group urges residents to continue wearing masks, wash their hands and limit large gatherings.

“Because the Delta variant is the most contagious variant yet and has the potential for spread by both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, we encourage everyone to wear a mask in public while indoors and outdoors when unable to socially distance,” the release said. “Those who are not fully vaccinated should limit gathering with those outside of their household, especially while indoors.”

The Tarrant County Medical Society is a membership organization for the physicians in Tarrant County since 1903.

