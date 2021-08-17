Coronavirus

Texas school district finds unique loophole in Gov. Abbott’s ban on mask mandates

Students in Richardson wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the first day of school on Tuesday. Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order in July banned mask mandates by local officials, but some school districts have defied the order. The Paris school district found a loophole by requiring masks as part of the dress code.
Students in Richardson wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the first day of school on Tuesday. Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order in July banned mask mandates by local officials, but some school districts have defied the order. The Paris school district found a loophole by requiring masks as part of the dress code. LM Otero AP

The Paris school district found a loophole in Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order preventing mask mandates across the state.

Paris ISD’s board of trustees voted to alter the district’s dress code to include masks, according to its website.

The school district, which is located about 100 miles northeast of Dallas, has nearly 4,000 students across eight campuses, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

“The Texas Governor does not have the authority to usurp the Board of Trustees’ exclusive power and duty to govern and oversee the management of the public schools of the district,” Paris ISD said in a release posted on its website. “Nothing in the Governor’s Executive Order 38 states he has suspended Chapter 11 of the Texas Education Code, and therefore the Board has elected to amend its dress code consistent with its statutory authority.”

TX Politics newsletter

Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Abbott announced his executive order last month that prohibits any “government entity, including a county, city, school district and public health authority” and “any public or private entity that is receiving or will receive public funds” from enforcing mask or vaccine mandates.

Violations could lead to fines of up to $1,000. Private businesses, however, have the right to require customers and employees to wear masks.

Abbott announced Tuesday afternoon that he has contracted COVID-19, although he is so far asymptomatic, according to his spokesman.

“The Board of Trustees is concerned about the health and safety of its students and employees,” the Paris ISD release says. “The Board believes the dress code can be used to mitigate communicable health issues, and therefore has amended the PISD dress code to protect our students and employees.”

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service