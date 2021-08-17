Confused about mask mandates? Keep track of what’s happening with this live timeline.

The tangle of Texas litigation surrounding mask mandates can be hard to keep up with.

Gov. Greg Abbott first ordered a ban on local governments enforcing mask mandates on July 29. As COVID-19 cases rose across the country and the first day of school loomed, counties and school districts pushed back on the order. The result is a tangle of legal battles that can easily become confusing.

Here are some FAQs to help untangle the mess.

What is a temporary restraining order?

Many have heard of a restraining order in which a person asks a judge to block another person from being near them. When applied to policies or orders, a restraining order is a way for someone, or some entity, to ask a judge to block a government order or policy temporarily pending further court hearings. For example, Dallas County asked a judge for a restraining order against Abbott’s order on masks. When a judge granted the county’s petition, the restraining order temporarily blocked Abbott’s order from applying in Dallas County.

However, Abbott then filed an appeal against the judge’s decision — basically asking another court to overturn the first decision and reinstate his executive order.

What counties are involved?

Several counties and school districts are at the core of the debate — some of them are Bexar County, which includes San Antonio ISD; Travis County, which includes Austin ISD; and Dallas County, which includes Dallas ISD. However, the legal decisions about those counties’ mask mandates can apply to more than just those counties.

For example, the Texas Supreme Court blocked Bexar and Dallas Counties’ restraining orders against Abbott’s orders, but did not block a similar restraining order out of Travis County. The Travis County order — which allows mask mandates — applies to the rest of Texas counties, at least according to the district court’s ruling on Monday.

What about school mask requirements?

To make matters more confusing, there can be a difference between mask mandates created by school districts and those created by county leadership. For example, Tarrant County does not have a mask mandate, and Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said last week that he had no plans to enact one.

But the Fort Worth school district could create a mask requirement for schools — last week, Superintendent Kent Scribner did just that. But on Friday, District Judge John Chupp granted a petition by four Fort Worth parents to block Scribner’s mask-mandate order.

The Fort Worth school board is meeting Tuesday night to discuss the ongoing mask litigation. It is unclear whether or not the board will make a decision on mask requirements at the meeting.

Can Fort Worth ISD enforce a mask mandate?

So far, that’s unclear. School Board President Tobi Jackson said in a text message the board is meeting with the district’s legal counsel to “see what our options are with respect to mask mandates” and how Chupp’s temporary restraining order “prohibits us from mandating masks temporarily.”

If the Fort Worth school board votes to require masks for students and teachers, the attorney representing parents who sued the district over the superintendent’s mandate says he’ll seek the removal of board members who move to require face coverings through court proceedings.

Still confused? That’s OK. We’ll help you track of what’s going on where with this timeline of the legal battles across Texas. The timeline will be updated as temporary restraining orders, court orders and other litigation goes on.

