Fort Worth public schools can’t require masks until at least January, court orders

The Fort Worth Independent School District may not require that people in its buildings wear face masks until at least mid-January under a Tarrant County District Court order filed on Friday that grants a temporary injunction in a lawsuit brought against the school system.

Judge John Chupp, of 141st District Court, ordered that the school district’s face-covering rule, intended to limit spread of the coronavirus, was made without authority and is in violation of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order restricting local governments from making mask use compulsory.

The temporary injunction order came as Tarrant County public health authorities have reported 117 deaths caused by COVID-19 in the last seven days.

A group of parents whose children attend FWISD schools sought the temporary injunction to prohibit Fort Worth school district officials from enforcing a face-covering rule. The lawsuit identifies parents Jennifer Treger, Todd Daniel, Kerri Rehmeyer and an anonymous mother as plaintiffs in the case.

Superintendent Kent Scribner on Aug. 10 announced during a special board meeting that Fort Worth schools would require masks at the beginning of the school year.

The plaintiffs’ petition argues that the district’s face-covering policy was an illegal act under Abbott’s executive order.

At an Aug. 13 hearing at which he granted a restraining order, Chupp suggested that it was improper for an unelected superintendent to determine the school system’s policy.

On Aug. 26, the Fort Worth school board approved a resolution authorizing the superintendent to implement a mask mandate if and when the court’s order is lifted.