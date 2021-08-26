Judge extends restraining order against COVID-related mask mandate in Fort Worth schools

After a hearing that lasted more than two hours Thursday morning, a judge extended a temporary restraining order that prohibits a mask mandate in the Fort Worth school district amid the recent surge in COVID cases.

Judge John Chupp extended the TRO until 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 3, when another hearing will be held on a group of parents’ request for a temporary injunction on the issue.

Several Fort Worth parents were seeking a temporary injunction at Thursday’s hearing to stop Fort Worth school district officials from enforcing a face-covering rule. The judge said the hearing would need to continue on Sept. 3 to allow more time for testimony.

The hearing in 141st District Court in Fort Worth came 13 days after Judge Chupp first issued the temporary restraining order to halt the mask rule which was announced by Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent Scribner on Aug. 12.

Scribner had announced during a special board meeting that Fort Worth schools would require masks to begin the school year.

After the temporary restraining order was issued, Fort Worth school officials said they would honor the order, but they still recommended masks to be worn.

If a temporary injunction is granted, the parents would seek a permanent injunction, according to Tarrant County court documents.

A Fort Worth parent and attorney, Jason Smith, filed a petition with the court this week in support of Fort Worth school officials enforcing a mask mandate and opposing the temporary and permanent injunctions requested by the other group of parents.

Smith’s petition for intervention in the case states that the Fort Worth school district’s proposed requirement of wearing masks at school is lawful and enforceable just as it is to prohibit smoking at school to prevent cancer.

Fort Worth school officials have the power to require students and staff to wear face coverings to stop spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 to a largely unvaccinated population of children, Smith wrote in his petition. The petition calls Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s order precluding local government mask requirements irrational.

Smith, who has 11-year-old twins and a 7-year-old soon-to-be stepson in the school district, also sent a letter to Fort Worth school board member Roxanne Martinez on Aug. 9 asking that the board set a policy requiring all students and staff to wear masks.

In his petition to the court, he wrote that his daughter, an “11-year-old honors science student asks the court to allow FWISD to enforce its mask requirement to protect her, her classmates, and her teachers from a dangerous virus.”

Her twin brother “has been diagnosed with extensive allergies that have affected his breathing and have required prescribed inhalers,” Smith wrote.

Earlier this month, four parents of students who attend Fort Worth ISD and are against masks filed a petition seeking the restraining order and the injunctions.

The 230-page lawsuit identifies parents Jennifer Treger, Todd Daniel, Kerri Rehmeyer and an anonymous mother as plaintiffs in the case.

In court documents, Daniel said he has two children attending Arlington Heights High School in the Fort Worth school district and noted he had past experience with the school’s mask policy.

The policy was damaging to his children last school year, leading to “poor school performance, trouble breathing, lethargy, fear of social stigma among peers, and even contempt from teachers,” he wrote in the documents.

The plaintiffs’ petition states that the district’s face-covering policy announced on Aug. 12 is an illegal act under Abbott’s executive order prohibiting local government mask mandates.

At the Aug. 13 hearing at which he granted the restraining order, the judge suggested that it was improper for an unelected superintendent to determine the school system’s policy.

On Aug. 17, the Fort Worth school board voted to join the La Joya school district lawsuit against Abbott’s order. The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to consult with its attorneys regarding that case and the case in the Fort Worth court.