Hearing set for temporary restraining order on Fort Worth school mask rule amid COVID

Several Fort Worth school parents have filed a petition seeking a temporary restraining order to stop the Fort Worth Independent School District from mandating that students wear masks amid a surge in COVID cases.

A hearing is scheduled at 3 p.m. Friday in the 141st District Court in Fort Worth.

The 230-page petition filed Thursday identifies Jennifer Treger, Todd Daniel, Kerri Rehmeyer and a Jane Doe as plaintiffs in the case. Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent Scribner and the Fort Worth school district are the defendants.

The petition states that the district’s current face-covering policy is an illegal act under Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibiting local government mask mandates.

Scribner had announced on Tuesday during a special board meeting that Fort Worth schools would require masks to begin the school year.

The superintendent said he was immediately directing a mask mandate for all students and employees indoors and on buses. The district will monitor COVID-19 data and revisit the protocol as needed, he said. Classes begin Monday.

“The safety of students and staff has and always will be our priority,” Scribner said.

Fort Worth became the latest major urban school district to defy Abbott’s executive order preventing public schools from enforcing masks.

On Monday, the Dallas and Austin school districts said they will require students and teachers to wear masks on campus. Houston ISD officials approved a mask mandate Thursday.