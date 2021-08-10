Fort Worth ISD to require masks for schools, defying Gov. Abbott’s order

Fort Worth schools Superintendent Kent Scribner announced at a special board meeting Tuesday that the district will require masks indoors.

Fort Worth ISD becomes the latest major urban school district to defy Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order preventing public schools from enforcing masks.

On Monday, Dallas ISD and Austin ISD announced that they will require students and teachers to wear masks on campus, in defiance of the governor’s order. Houston ISD officials are set to discuss the issue this week.







The announcement came after receiving a letter signed by 125 physicians from Cook Children’s Health Care System, Scribner said during the meeting.

“The safety of students and staff has and always will be our priority,” he said.