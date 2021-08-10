TCU will require face masks indoors on campus this fall as COVID-19 surge continues

Officials at Texas Christian University announced on Tuesday that face masks will be required in all indoor campus areas.

The announcement comes as the Tarrant County community spread level is at “high transmission” for COVID-19. University officials said the masks are needed to help protect the health and safety of the community. Disposable masks will be readily available at primary building entrances.

TCU officials will continue to monitor county transmission and confirmed vaccination levels in the community.

Face masks covering the nose and mouth must be worn by all students, staff, faculty and visitors in the following campus areas, according to the policy on the university’s website.

Indoor areas on campus, including all instructional spaces, non-private office spaces or common areas. Examples of indoor campus areas include:

▪ Classrooms

▪ Common meeting spaces, break rooms or lounge areas

▪ Dining facilities, except when eating or drinking

▪ Unions and public event spaces

▪ University Rec Center

▪ Elevators and hallways

▪ Public restrooms

▪ Face coverings must be worn even if alone in these non-private spaces.

Officials said the exceptions include that face coverings may be removed while eating or drinking and face masks are optional in private spaces such as private offices or residential rooms.

In an email to students, TCU officials encouraged them to get the COVID-19 vaccine if they are able and asked that they confirm their vaccine with TCU to help with the testing/tracing process.

Vaccinated individuals with no symptoms are not required by the university to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19, according to the email.

The TCU Brown-Lupton Health Center is offering free vaccines from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, with no appointment required.

“COVID-19 vaccines are effective and can help keep you from getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19, including the new Delta variant, and help keep you from getting seriously ill even if you do get COVID-19,” the university’s email to students said. “If you have questions about the safety or effectiveness of the vaccine, we encourage you to ask your healthcare provider or make an appointment at TCU’s Brown-Lupton Health Center to speak with a TCU healthcare provider.”

Students who are sick or experiencing COVID-19-related symptoms should stay home and get tested, TCU said. Information about testing, screening and reporting a positive test can be found on TCU’s Protect the Purple website.